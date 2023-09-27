Kremlin says US, Britain behind Sept 2022 gas pipeline blasts in Baltic

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that underwater explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were organised by the United States and Britain.

"They are involved, one way or another, in this terrorist attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing in response to a question about the September 2022 blasts, without providing any evidence.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

