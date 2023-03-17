Kremlin says Ukraine 'illegally' intruding on Orthodox Church

March 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Ukraine was "illegally attacking" the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) - which until recently accepted the authority of the patriarch of Moscow - adding that this confirmed the need for its "special military operation".

Ukrainian officials last week ordered the UOC to leave the monastery complex in Kyiv where it is based, drawing fierce condementation from Moscow.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

