Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a 'one-off'

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports from the Black Sea was not a "one-off mechanism", and that it hoped it would continue to work effectively.

"This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to ensure the export of the grain that has accumulated in these Ukrainian ports," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Therefore, we hope that this mechanism will continue to work just as effectively."

The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, was reached after talks in Istanbul last month. It must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

