Kremlin says there is still time to switch to payments for gas in roubles

The Kremlin said on Monday there was still time for so-called "unfriendly" countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose information on how many countries have agreed to do so.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree demanding foreign buyers pay for gas in the Russian currency or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

Peskov said payments for deliveries that took place after Putin's decree took effect were expected in May.

