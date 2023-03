MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday said Russia was extending the Black Sea grain deal for 60 days, echoing previous statements by the Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine has said the deal, which expires shortly, must be rolled over in full under the existing terms, which provide for a 120-day extension.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

