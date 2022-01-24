Kremlin says Russia is a reliable energy supplier for Europe

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia remained a reliable energy supplier to Europe even at "uneasy periods in our relations", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling reports in British media that Moscow may cut supplies in case of sanctions "fake hysteria".

Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas and is also a major consumer of Russian oil coming both via pipelines and sea ports. Sales of Russia's oil and gas, in turn, provided 36% of the country's total budget last year.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Peter Graff)

