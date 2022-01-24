Kremlin says Russia is a reliable energy supplier for Europe

Contributor
Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia remained a reliable energy supplier to Europe even at "uneasy periods in our relations", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling reports in British media that Moscow may cut supplies in case of sanctions "fake hysteria".

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia remained a reliable energy supplier to Europe even at "uneasy periods in our relations", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling reports in British media that Moscow may cut supplies in case of sanctions "fake hysteria".

Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas and is also a major consumer of Russian oil coming both via pipelines and sea ports. Sales of Russia's oil and gas, in turn, provided 36% of the country's total budget last year.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Peter Graff)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters