May 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that questions still remained about Russia's part of the Black Sea grain deal, and that it would have to make a decision about whether to renew it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters contacts on the subject were continuing.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

