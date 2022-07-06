Kremlin says Rusal, Nornickel merger is a corporate matter
July 6 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Wednesday a possible merger between aluminium producer Rusal RUAL.MM and mining group Nornickel GMKN.MM was a matter for the two Russian metals companies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that a merger between the two, which have both been hit hard by Western sanctions, was "a corporate matter".
Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin told Russia's RBC TV channel on Tuesday that a merger between the two would create "a national champion".
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
