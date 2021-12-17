US Markets

Kremlin says Nord Stream 2 company in contact with Germany's regulator

Contributor
Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was continuing to communicate with the German regulator over the certification process.

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the operating company of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was continuing to communicate with the German regulator over the certification process.

Germany's energy regulator said on Thursday full certification of the newly built pipeline would not come in the first half of 2022. Russia's representative to the European Union described the delay as political.

Western governments led by the United States have raised the possibility of imposing sanctions to prevent the pipeline coming into operation if Russia invades Ukraine, something Moscow denies it is planning to do.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular