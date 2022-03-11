US Markets
FB

Kremlin says Meta would have to cease work in Russia if Reuters report is true

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Russia will end the activities of Meta Platforms if a Reuters report that it will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers is true, the Kremlin said on Friday.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia will end the activities of Meta Platforms FB.O if a Reuters report that it will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers is true, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"We don't want to believe the Reuters report - it is just too difficult to believe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope it is not true because if it is true then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular