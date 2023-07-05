News & Insights

Kremlin says measures are being taken at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to counter Ukrainian threat

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

July 05, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - The threat of some kind of Ukrainian sabotage of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is big and measures are being taken to counter such a threat, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power facility.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

"The situation is quite tense because there is indeed a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which could be catastrophic in its consequences," he said.

"The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to do anything. Therefore, all measures are being taken to counter such a threat."

He did not present evidence to back his assertion about the Ukrainian threat.

Russian troops took control of the Zaporizhzhia plant last year soon after embarking on what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Each side has since regularly accused the other of shelling around the plant and of risking a major nuclear incident.

