Kremlin says measures are being taken at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to counter Ukrainian threat

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - The threat of some kind of Ukrainian sabotage of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is big and measures are being taken to counter such a threat, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power facility.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

