Kremlin says it's seeking solutions to Turkish banks tightening rules on Russian clients

February 01, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it is aware of Turkish banks tightening rules on Russian clients, and is working with Turkey to find mutually acceptable solutions.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was in dialogue with Turkey over the issue, for which it blamed "aggressive" U.S. pressure.

Turkey has emerged as a staging post for Russian trade and money since Western countries imposed swingeing sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Turkey has not sanctioned Russia, but its banks have been threatened with secondary sanctions for trading with Russian entities blacklisted by Western countries.

