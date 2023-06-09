Kremlin says it's 'concerned' by U.S.-British nuclear energy moves

June 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was concerned that Russia's nuclear industry would have to contend with unfair competition from the United States and Britain, which agreed on Thursday to expand their partnership in nuclear energy.

London and Washington announced a new "Atlantic Declaration" on Thursday, in which they agreed to co-operate in a range of areas, including developing civil nuclear energy to cut reliance on Russian fuel.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

