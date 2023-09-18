News & Insights

Kremlin says it has no information on Chechen leader Kadyrov's health

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

September 18, 2023 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Edits headline, adds quote

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it had no information on the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov when it was asked about social media reports that the 46-year-old was unwell.

Spokespeople for Kadyrov did not answer repeated phone calls seeking comment on the reports, which said Kadyrov had been treated at a Moscow hospital.

"We have no information on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In any case, the presidential administration can hardly give out health certificates, so we have nothing to tell you here."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.