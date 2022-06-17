Kremlin says is in contact with Turkey regarding the export of grain from Ukraine

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia is in contact with Turkey regarding the export of grain from Ukraine but there are a lot of uncertainties from the Ukrainian side, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Turkey on Wednesday said it would "take some time" to de-mine Ukraine's ports but that a safe sea corridor could be established in areas without mines under a U.N. proposal. Russia said it had offered "safe passage" for Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports but was not responsible for establishing the corridors.

Russia said on Thursday it was facilitating the export of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine through Russian-held transit points on the Azov Sea, without explaining who was providing the foodstuffs for export.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

