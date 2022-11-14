Commodities

Kremlin says grain talks with U.N. last week were 'constructive'

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 14, 2022 — 05:05 am EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that work to renew the Black Sea grain export deal is ongoing and talks with the United Nations last week were "fairly constructive".

"We are actually still a week away from the extension date (Nov. 19), so work is ongoing," the Kremlin said.

Senior U.N. officials met a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow's grievances about the grains export initiative, which aims to ensure safe passage of grain from Ukrainian ports despite the conflict in Ukraine.

