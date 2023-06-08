News & Insights

Kremlin says ammonia pipeline blast can only be negative for grain deal

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

June 08, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said that a blast on the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline week was a complicating factor that could "only have a negative impact".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov restated Russia's position that a resumption of the pipeline's work was an integral part of the Black Sea grain deal, the renewal of which Russia has repeatedly cast doubt on in recent weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

