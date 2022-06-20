Kremlin says American basketball player Griner broke law, faces prosecution - RIA

US Markets

Kremlin says American basketball player Griner broke law, faces prosecution

American basketball player Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia faces criminal prosecution, Russia's state RIA news agency cited the Kremlin's spokesperson as saying on Monday.

"Why should we call her a hostage? She broke the Russian law, now she faces criminal prosecution," RIA cited Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with American MSNBC television.

"It's not about being taken hostage."

