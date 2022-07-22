US Markets

Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit

The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a crucial turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline between Russia and Germany was stuck in transit.

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a crucial turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline between Russia and Germany was stuck in transit.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports, saying it was "nonsense."

