Kremlin rejects report Nord Stream turbine is stuck in transit

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a report that a crucial turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline between Russia and Germany was stuck in transit.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport the turbine back to Russia, citing two people familiar with the matter said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports, saying it was "nonsense."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.