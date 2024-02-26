Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged pressure on Navalny's mother

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on allegations by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother that authorities had put pressure on her not to hold a public funeral for him.

Peskov said the arrangements for Navalny, who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, were not a matter for the Kremlin. He described statements by Navalny's family and supporters, who have accused President Vladimir Putin of having him killed, as absurd.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

