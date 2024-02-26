News & Insights

Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged pressure on Navalny's mother

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 26, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refused to comment on allegations by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother that authorities had put pressure on her not to hold a public funeral for him.

Peskov said the arrangements for Navalny, who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, were not a matter for the Kremlin. He described statements by Navalny's family and supporters, who have accused President Vladimir Putin of having him killed, as absurd.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.