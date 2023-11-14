News & Insights

US Markets

Kremlin, on U.S. probe into oil sanctions, says Russia acting in own interests

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Written by Dmitry Antonov for Reuters ->

Adds quote in paragraph 4, detail

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia was acting in its own interests when asked about a probe by the United States into alleged violations of Western oil sanctions on Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting on the fuel and energy complex later on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department has sent to ship management companies requesting information about 100 vessels it suspects of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil, according to a source who has seen the documents.

"We understand that the American authorities do not stop their sanctions aspirations in one form or another, but we adapt to these conditions and act in a way that best suits our interests," Peskov said.

The Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia imposed a $60 per barrel cap last December on sea-borne exports of Russian crude due to the conflict in Ukraine.

It bans Western companies from providing services such as transportation, insurance and financing for the oil sold above the cap.

A rally in global oil prices this year has meant much of Russian oil has traded above the cap.

The source with knowledge of the new notices said that some of the vessels now under investigation were involved in lifting Russian oil from the Pacific port of Kozmino, while others had loaded at the port of Primorsk on the Gulf of Finland.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn and Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.