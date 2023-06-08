Kremlin, on report U.S. knew of Ukrainian Nord Stream attack plan, says it blames 'Anglo-Saxons'

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin, commenting on a media report which said the United States knew of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, said on Thursday it had already spoken of the possible involvement of "Anglo-Saxons' in the incident.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing leaked information posted online, that the CIA learned last June through a European spy agency that a six-person team of Ukrainian special operations forces intended to blow up the Russia-to-Germany project.

Several unexplained underwater explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 and newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines that link Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had already spoken about the possible involvement of "Anglo-Saxons" - Kremlin shorthand for the United States and Britain - in what he described as a "terror attack".

He said Russia wanted to see a proper investigation into the blasts, something it has complained is not happening.

