Kremlin on report Denmark to block oil tankers: shipping rules must be observed

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

November 15, 2023 — 04:25 am EST

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was necessary to caution everyone that the rules of international commercial shipping needed to be observed after the Financial Times reported that Denmark could block Russian oil from reaching world markets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he had no information about such a move.

When asked if Russian might escort tankers with Russian oil if Denmark moved ahead with the alleged plan, Peskov said that Russia did not make such grave decisions based on newspaper reports.

