News & Insights

US Markets

Kremlin, on OPEC+ meeting: all decisions will be taken as soon as they are ready

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 24, 2023 — 04:50 am EST

Written by Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman, in comments concerning a delay in a planned meeting of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers, said on Friday that all the necessary decisions would be taken "as soon as they are ready".

OPEC+ delayed a ministerial meeting expected to discuss oil output cuts to Nov. 30 from Nov. 26 as producers struggled to agree on production levels and hence possible reductions.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.