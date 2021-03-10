US Markets
Kremlin, on forced Twitter slowdown, says firms must obey Russian law

Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow had no desire to block any internet resources after the state communications regulator said it was restricting the use of Twitter but that companies had to follow Russian law.

Roskomnadzor, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site, said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter and threatened to block the service completely.

