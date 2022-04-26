Kremlin on EU guidance about gas-for-roubles: we have presidential decree, Gazprom works on that

April 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in comments about the European Commission's guidance on the roubles-for-gas scheme, said on Tuesday that there was a presidential decree on that issue and energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has been implementing it.

The European Commission has said that European companies would need to seek additional conditions on the transactions, such as a statement that they consider their contractual obligations complete once they have deposited the non-Russian currencies.

Peskov also said that Gazprom has been in contact with the gas buyers.

(Reporting by Reuters)

