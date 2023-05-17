News & Insights

Commodities

Kremlin declines to discuss what happens if Black Sea grain deal lapses

Credit: REUTERS/MEHMET CALISKAN

May 17, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Updates with Kremlin comment and context

May 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said it would not enter into "hypothetical discussions" on what Russia will do if the Black Sea grain deal lapses on Thursday.

Moscow has said it will quit the deal, under which Russia allows Ukraine to export grain safely from Black Sea ports despite the war raging on land, on Thursday unless a list of demands for its own agricultural trade are met.

"I don’t think any hypothetical discussions are appropriate here," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing.

"As of now, the decision hasn't been announced, as you know. You'll just have to wait until it is announced."

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the arrangement for an initial 120 days last July, to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters.

To convince Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow for three years with its own agricultural shipments.

Moscow agreed to extend the pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March agreed to only another 60 days.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.