Kremlin calls new U.S. sanctions linked to Nord Stream 2 illegal

Dmitry Antonov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the United States in connection with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were illegal and wrong, especially at a time when Moscow and Washington are attempting to rebuild dialogue.

Monday's sanctions targeted Russia-linked Transadria Ltd. and its vessel. Washington opposes the $11 billion pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine and carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.

