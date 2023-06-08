News & Insights

Kremlin again points to 'Anglo-Saxons' over Nord Stream pipeline blasts

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin, commenting on a report that the United States had known last year of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, said on Thursday it had already raised the possible involvement of "Anglo-Saxons".

Unexplained explosions ruptured both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, last September.

"All other details should be revealed in the course of a transparent international investigation, which is not currently taking place, and the Russian side is not allowed to join any attempted investigation."

US had intelligence of Ukrainian plan to attack Nord Stream project -Washington Post

