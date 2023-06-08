Kremlin again points to 'Anglo-Saxons' over Nord Stream pipeline blasts

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin, commenting on a report that the United States had known last year of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines, said on Thursday it had already raised the possible involvement of "Anglo-Saxons".

Unexplained explosions ruptured both Nord Stream 1 and the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipelines, carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, last September.

"All other details should be revealed in the course of a transparent international investigation, which is not currently taking place, and the Russian side is not allowed to join any attempted investigation."

