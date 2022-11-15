Commodities

Kremlin: Russia to announce decision on Black Seal grain deal 'at appropriate time'

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 15, 2022 — 05:44 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow would announce whether it was extending its participation in the Black Sea grain "at the appropriate time", the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The deal is due to roll over on Nov. 19 unless there are objections. Moscow has said its agreement depends on provisions to ensure it can export its own agricultural and fertiliser exports despite the obstacles created by international sanctions.

