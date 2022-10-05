US Markets

Kremlin: Russia must be part of Nord Stream pipeline probe

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia must be part of investigations into explosions last week in the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia must be part of investigations into explosions last week in the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

The operators of the two pipelines between Russia and Germany said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian involvement in investigating and examining the damage should be "mandatory".

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular