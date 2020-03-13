US Markets

Kremlin: Britain has expressed interest in five-way global summit

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain has expressed interest in Russia's idea to hold a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems, the Kremlin said on Friday.

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain has expressed interest in Russia's idea to hold a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and Britain in 2020 to discuss global problems, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"There is a specific signal that Great Britain would be interested in such a meeting," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular