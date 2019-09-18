KREF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.97, changing hands as high as $19.99 per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KREF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KREF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.54 per share, with $21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.99.

