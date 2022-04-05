Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, where 12,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the QTAP ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 26.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: KRE, QTAP: Big ETF Outflows

