KRE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.34, changing hands as low as $69.07 per share. SPDR S&P Regional Banking shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRE's low point in its 52 week range is $59.295 per share, with $78.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.03.

