Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which added 8,800,000 units, or a 12.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today New York Community Bancorp is up about 1.1%, and M& T Bank is higher by about 2.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTGS, in morning trading today Alphabet is down about 1%, and ON Semiconductor is lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: KRE, FTGS: Big ETF Inflows

