And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTGS, in morning trading today Alphabet is down about 1%, and ON Semiconductor is lower by about 2.1%.
VIDEO: KRE, FTGS: Big ETF Inflows
