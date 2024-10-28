KRE, BNO: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, where 6,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today M&T Bank is up about 1.1%, and Huntington Bancshares is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BNO ETF, which lost 2,600,000 of its units, representing a 39.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

