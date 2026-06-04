KRE Bets on Main Street America. EUFN Bets on European Banks. Which Is the Winner?

Key Points

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF while charging a higher expense ratio.

State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF offers more diversified exposure within the U.S. regional banking niche compared to the more concentrated, multinational European focus of the iShares fund.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has delivered significantly higher total returns over the last five years and experienced a shallower maximum drawdown than the State Street fund.

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Investors choosing between iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) and State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE) might weigh the former's higher yield and international exposure against the latter's lower cost and domestic focus.

Both funds target the financial sector but offer vastly different geographical and sub-industry tilts. While the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF provides access to large-cap European institutions, the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF focuses on the mid- and small-cap banks that power the U.S. economy. With assets under management (AUM) exceeding $3.5 billion for each fund, both products offer substantial scale for investors seeking targeted sector exposure, although they respond to very different macroeconomic drivers.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric KRE EUFN Issuer SPDR iShares Expense ratio 0.35% 0.48% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 21.30% 23.10% Dividend yield 2.30% 3.50% Beta 0.85 0.79 AUM $3.9 billion $3.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The iShares fund carries a higher 0.49% expense ratio compared to the 0.35% fee for the State Street fund. However, income-focused investors may find the iShares fund more appealing, as it offers a more generous payout with a distribution yield that is 1.26 percentage points higher than its domestic counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric KRE EUFN Max drawdown (5 yr) (52.70%) (35.20%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,099 $2,235

What's inside

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, launched in 2010, concentrates its assets in developed European markets and currently holds 84 positions. Its largest positions include HSBC (LSE:HSBA.L) at 9.63%, Banco Santander (BME:SAN.MC) at 5.35%, and Allianz (XETRA:ALV.DE) at 5.00%. The portfolio is nearly entirely focused on financial services at 97.00%, with small allocations to technology and cash at 1.00% each. Over the trailing 12 months, it has paid $1.33 per share in dividends.

In contrast, the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF tracks a modified equal-weighted index of 147 holdings and was launched in 2006. Its top holdings include Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) at 1.62%, UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) at 1.60%, and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) at 1.59%. This domestic fund is 100.00% invested in financial services and maintains a much more granular exposure than its European counterpart, targeting large, mid, and small-cap stocks. It has paid $1.57 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both KRE and EUFN charge more than most broad market index funds, and that is worth understanding before investing in either. Specialized sector ETFs, like these focused on a single industry or international market, cost more to operate than simple index trackers. They require more targeted construction, more frequent rebalancing, and in EUFN's case, the added complexity of currency management and international market access. You’re paying a premium for that precision.

Here is where things get interesting. These two funds may share a category label, but they are operating in entirely separate financial universes. KRE focuses entirely on U.S. regional banks, which are the Main Street lenders whose fortunes rise and fall with local economies, interest rates, and domestic credit conditions. EUFN is investing in European banks, insurers, and financial services companies operating under entirely different central banks and economic drivers.

European financials have delivered the stronger recent performance, and EUFN's higher yield adds further appeal for income-focused investors. KRE gives you a straightforward domestic recovery bet on U.S. regional banks in a deregulation-friendly environment at a lower cost. Regardless of which you choose, these funds are narrow, specialized bets. Use them to complement a diversified portfolio rather than anchor one.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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