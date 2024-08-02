News & Insights

KRC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

August 02, 2024

In trading on Friday, shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.57, changing hands as low as $33.49 per share. Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Kilroy Realty Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KRC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.78 per share, with $43.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.63.

