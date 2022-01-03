KRC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.21, changing hands as high as $68.55 per share. Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRC's low point in its 52 week range is $54.26 per share, with $74.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.26.

