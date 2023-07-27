KRC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.26, changing hands as high as $35.67 per share. Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.99 per share, with $55.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.55.

