KRBN Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KRBN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the KRBN ETF (Symbol: KRBN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.68, changing hands as high as $48.02 per share. KRBN shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRBN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.01 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.84.

