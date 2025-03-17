News & Insights

Kratos To Support BQM-177A Aerial Target System Operations For U.S. Navy - Quick Facts

March 17, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) announced that Kratos was awarded $3,399,506 from the U.S. Navy for the base year of its next Contractor Logistics Support and Engineering Services contract supporting BQM-177A aerial target system operations. The company noted that if all four option years awarded under this contract are exercised, this contract has a potential value of $19,118,645 with work conducted primarily in Kratos facilities in Sacramento and at Point Mugu, CA.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets.

