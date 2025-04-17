Markets
KTOS

Kratos Secures $30 Mln Sole Source Contract For Air Defense Hardware Production

April 17, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(KTOS), a technology company, on Thursday announced that it has secured a Sole Source Air Defense System Hardware Production award for approximately $30 million.

Kratos, a U.S. company that designs and builds military-grade hardware in large quantities, said the work for this production award will take place at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility.

No further details were shared by the company due to security, competition, and other considerations.

In the pre-market trading, Kratos is 1.14% higher at $33.65 on the Nasdaq.

