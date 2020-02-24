Markets
KTOS

Kratos Q4 Results Miss Street, Outlook Weak; Shares Tank 11%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is losing 11% on Monday's extended trading session after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit and revenues that missed Wall Street estimates and also issued a weak outlook.

Fourth-quarter net income dropped to $3.0 million or $0.03 per share from $4.7 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter.

Kratos' fourth-quarter revenues rose 12.6% to $185.1 million from $164.4 million last year. Revenues grew organically 3.6% from last year, excluding the impact of the 2019 FTT acquisition.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $197.34 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter, Kratos expects revenues of $160 million to $170 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $190.54 million.

KTOS closed Monday's trading at $19.31, up $0.94 or 4.64%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $2.21 or 11.44% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KTOS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular