Kratos Q1 Profit Increases On Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), a technology company serving defense, national security and commercial markets, reported net income of $4.5 million for the first quarter ended March 30, compared to $1.3 million a year ago.

Earnings per share were $0.03, up from $0.01 in Q1 2024. Total revenues rose to $302.6 million from $277.2 million, driven by stronger product sales of $200.2 million versus $170.7 million. Cost of sales increased modestly, while operating income remained positive at $6.6 million.

KTOS closed Wednesday's trading at $36.06 down $0.17 or 0.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

