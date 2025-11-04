Kratos (KTOS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kratos (KTOS) reported $347.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Product sales : $230.2 million compared to the $191.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year.

: $230.2 million compared to the $191.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.8% year over year. Revenues- Unmanned Systems : $87.2 million versus $77.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.8% change.

: $87.2 million versus $77.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.8% change. Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions : $260.4 million versus $248.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.

: $260.4 million versus $248.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change. Revenues- Service revenues : $117.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $117.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Gross Profit- Service revenues : $26.2 million compared to the $33.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $26.2 million compared to the $33.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross Profit- Product sales : $50.9 million compared to the $44.6 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $50.9 million compared to the $44.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income (loss)- Kratos Government Solutions: $13.7 million compared to the $16.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kratos have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

