Kratos' (KTOS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS grew 6.2% to reach $26.75 on May 5, reflecting investors’ optimism following its first-quarter results.



The company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents by 20%.

The bottom-line figure, however, declined 33.3% from 9 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Total revenues amounted to $194.2 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190 million by 2.5% and increasing 15% from $168.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year upside was led by organic growth in Kratos’ Unmanned Systems, Space and Satellite, C5ISR, Microwave Products, Rocket Support Systems and Turbine Technology businesses.

Operational Update

Kratos’ operating expenses amounted to $48.1 million in the quarter compared with $41.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 12%.



Kratos reported first-quarter 2021 operating income of $4.9 million, reflecting an increase of 4.2% from first-quarter 2020.



The company’s book-to-bill ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 0.7 to 1.0 and 1.2 to 1.0 for the twelve months ended Mar 28, 2021, with bookings of $247.4 million for the same period.



Total backlog for Kratos at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $222.4 million, down from $237.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and up from $174.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Segmental Performance

Unmanned Systems: Net revenues during the first quarter increased 33.1% year over year to $55.9 million.



Government Solutions: Net revenues in the first quarter rose 9% year over year to $138.3 million.

Financial Details

As of Mar 28, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $383.6 million compared with $380.8 million as of Dec 27, 2020.



Long-term debt, including net of current portion, totaled $300.3 million as of Mar 28, 2021, up slightly from $301 million as of Dec 27, 2020.



As of Mar 28, 2021, cash generated from operating activities was $22.7 million compared with $4 million in the prior-year quarter.

2021 Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, Kratos expects to generate revenues of $195-$205 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $199.7 million, which lies near the midpoint of the company’s projected range.



For 2021, the company expects revenues of $810-$850 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is pegged at $831.8 million, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

Zacks Rank

Kratos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

