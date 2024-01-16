News & Insights

Markets
KTOS

Kratos Gets Contract Worth $50 Mln For CUAS And Air Defense Systems

January 16, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) announced that it has been awarded approximately $50 million in contracts and programs related to Products and Hardware, primarily supporting Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS), Air Defense, and Radar Systems.

Kratos is set to carry out the work under these contracts at its secure manufacturing facilities and other customer locations to ensure that the work is carried out with utmost confidentiality and safety.

The company stated that due to confidentiality and competitive reasons, no further details will be disclosed regarding these contracts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.