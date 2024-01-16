Kratos Gets Contract Worth $50 Mln For CUAS And Air Defense Systems

(RTTNews) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) announced that it has been awarded approximately $50 million in contracts and programs related to Products and Hardware, primarily supporting Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS), Air Defense, and Radar Systems.

Kratos is set to carry out the work under these contracts at its secure manufacturing facilities and other customer locations to ensure that the work is carried out with utmost confidentiality and safety.

The company stated that due to confidentiality and competitive reasons, no further details will be disclosed regarding these contracts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.